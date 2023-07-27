Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Notorious trolls have given Delay a hard knock on the head for posting what they deem an inmature video on social media flaunting her breasts.

The said clip shows the 41-year-old TV/Radio personality clad in a beautifully tailored low cut neckline dress that exposed her beautifully cleavage carved out of her well-seated breast.

Although her motive for posting the mesmerising video is ambigious, Delay seemed to have a hidden agenda for showcasing her cleavage in a cunningly.

Netizens could not miss the fact that Delay was trying to send a cryptic message to her admirers and potential suitors who may be watching and reminding them she’s a lone woman.

Whiles the clip has evoked the interests of many fans with overwhelming reactions on social media, trolls also had a field day in the comment section of Delay’s post.

One troll dragged her for behaving like an irresponsible woman who doesn’t know her worth, asking her to “find herself a good husband to start producing kids.”

According to the netizen, Delay is ageing and being single at 41 years should be a concern to her to start planning on starting a family.