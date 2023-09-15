Fans react as footballer marries his club’s CEO

- Advertisement -

The CEO of South African side AmaZulu FC, Sinenjabulo Zungu, has married the club’s striker Bongi “Mdeva” Ntuli in a shocking turn of events.

The wedding ceremony took place at the weekend, with the family and friends of the couple present to support them.

Sinenjabulo shared a short video from the wedding on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “S and B. A dream.”

According to a report by South African tabloid Sunday World, Sinenjabulo rose to become the CEO of her family’s football club after completing her MBA.

“In May, the couple got hitched in a traditional affair which made them one step closer to officially becoming Mr and Mrs Ntuli,” a section of the report said.

“The lovebirds had their umbondo traditional ceremony at Ntuli’s home in KwaXimba village outside Pietermaritzburg, where the bride was welcomed into Ntuli’s family.

“Custom dictates that the father of the bride is barred from attending the traditional ceremony, which is an all-female Zulu affair.”