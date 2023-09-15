type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipFans react as footballer marries his club’s CEO
RelationshipSports

Fans react as footballer marries his club’s CEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The CEO of South African side AmaZulu FC, Sinenjabulo Zungu, has married the club’s striker Bongi “Mdeva” Ntuli in a shocking turn of events.

The wedding ceremony took place at the weekend, with the family and friends of the couple present to support them.

Sinenjabulo shared a short video from the wedding on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “S and B. A dream.”

According to a report by South African tabloid Sunday World, Sinenjabulo rose to become the CEO of her family’s football club after completing her MBA.

“In May, the couple got hitched in a traditional affair which made them one step closer to officially becoming Mr and Mrs Ntuli,” a section of the report said.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

“The lovebirds had their umbondo traditional ceremony at Ntuli’s home in KwaXimba village outside Pietermaritzburg, where the bride was welcomed into Ntuli’s family.
“Custom dictates that the father of the bride is barred from attending the traditional ceremony, which is an all-female Zulu affair.”

TODAY

Friday, September 15, 2023
Accra
light rain
80.2 ° F
80.2 °
80.2 °
80 %
3.7mph
95 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
76 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways