Evangelist Diana Asamoah has hit back at critics following her new style of dressing which has got some people bashing her.

The gospel musician in the past is known to be dressing decently and not trying to copy the things of the world.

But in recent times, she is gradually changing and has even gotten the title of ‘Slay queen’ by some sections of the public.

In an interview with Ike De Unpredictable, she was asked about her new fashion sense to which she responded that and made mentioned that her heels are expensive adding that people should just keep quiet.

She said: “My high heels are very expensive and Ghanaians will be shocked if I tell the price of high heels, I wear to suit my new fashion”

Truth must be told, I didn’t buy them myself but they were bought for me by my manager.

I still don’t understand why some Ghanaians are saying I have diverted because of my latest style dressing because I’m still committed to the work of the Almighty God”

When you are not mature in the work of God, you may think anything that people do is a sin because God has not opened your eyes to see what is good or bad”

My new taste for good dresses has not stopped me from serving my maker and I’m still winning souls for God just that people don’t understand me because they are not mature in Christianity”

My new style of dressing has convinced a lot of people to accept Christ because they now believe God can transform the lives and change the destiny of those who serve him with all their heart.