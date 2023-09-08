type here...
Father and mother starve their daughter to near death as their pastor brands her as a witch

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A couple was arrested for starving their 5-year-old daughter over alleged witchcraft at Adazi-Ani village in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 7, 2023, said the victim’s parents claimed that a pastor labelled the child a witch.

Addressing the culprits at her office in Awka, Hon Obinabo noted that her primary assignment is to protect the rights of every child in the state whether from the state or not, and assured that she won’t let the perpetrators go free.

Hon. Obinabo appreciated the efforts of one Mr. Ikenna Anoliefo for rescuing the child and raising alarm when necessary calling on other individuals to emulate him.

On their parts, the suspects, Mr. Michael Wosu, 47, from Rivers State, and Mrs. Blessing Michael, 23, from Akwa Ibom, both residents of Adazi-Ani, said that they were not responsible for the girl’s starvation because they were only obeying their pastor’s prophecy that she is a ‘’witch,” hence does not ‘’deserve to live.”

Blessing further stated that she also subjected the young girl to sleeping on a plank due to her constant pooing and peeing on her body.

She claimed that the 5-year-old girl was ‘’responsible” for her husband’s downfall.

Meanwhile, Michael Wosu denied having knowledge of the ill-treatment meted out to the child.

As of the time of filing this report, the suspects are still in police custody while the survivor is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Awka.

Source:GHpage

