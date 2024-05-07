Father arrested for impregnating his daughter

A 58-year-old man named Jacob Alonge has been re-arrested for sleeping and impregnating his daughter.

As reported, Alonge was serving a 21-year jail term for raping and impregnating his daughter, Gift Alonge in 2020 but managed to break jail.

The police got intelligence that the jailbreaker was sighted in his village in Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Operatives stormed his house and arrested him after a confrontation with some unscrupulous elements who tried to prevent the arrest.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, said that the victim died in a ghastly motor accident while coming to give evidence in court during the trial.

The PPRO said Alonge will be returned to where he belongs because he is a danger to the society.

“The suspect you are seeing, Jacob Alone, 58 years old was arrested in the year 2020 for a case of rape/defilement of his own daughter to the extent that he got her pregnant,” the PPRO stated.

“The suspect was arrested and charged to court where he was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment. During the 2020 #End SARS protest in Benin City, the suspect escaped from the prison jail break.

“During his trial in court, the victim who happened to be his daughter died in a ghastly motor accident while coming to give evidence in court.

“Through intelligence gathering, the suspect was re-arrested. We are returning him back to where he belongs because from information gathered about him, he is a very dangerous man to the society.”