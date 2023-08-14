- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian teenage boy has been hospitalised and currently receiving treatment after he was taken out of a field of play by his father and beaten till he lost consciousness.

Alhassan Abdul-Rauf – the young promising and talented juvenile player, according to an eyewitness, is an under-13 soccer player of Soccer Heroes Fc at Bole in Northern Ghana.

Reports claim that the incident happened during a league game between his team Bole Soccer Heroes fc and Bole Peace Fc at the Kurabaso Park in Bole on 13th August 2023.

Amidst the ongoing football game, Abdul- Rauf was asked by his father to stop playing which the young boy obliged only for the father to start slapping, beating, lifting and throwing the young player down the eye witness added.

Bystanders rushed to the rescue of the boy but the infuriated father wouldn’t stop his attacks on the boy who eventually became unconscious.

While inflicting pain on the young player, the father is reported to have kept saying he had every right to discipline his son and no one should dare stop him from beating his son.

Not even the presence of some elderly men and Chiefs could stop him.

The boy was then rushed to the Bole District hospital unconscious and was swiftly attended to by the Nurses on duty.

After gaining consciousness the young player Alhassan Abdul- Rauf disclosed that all of that happened because his father wanted him to be going to ‘Mankaranta’ instead of playing football.

He added that he has a dream to become a footballer in future and perhaps represent Ghana internationally one day.

The football fraternity of Bole District is paying tribute to this young player and hope the Ghana Football Association and human rights institutions take this case up.