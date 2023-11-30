- Advertisement -

A young man has been left in shock after finding out that his father is the cause of his relationship always ending in tears.

According to the young man, he has been asking himself what he has been doing wrong that few days or weeks after introducing his girlfriend to his father, the ladies broke up with him.

He revealed that his father is 59 years old and he is 29 years and no way imagined that his father is the main reason behind all his break up.

The man disclosed that whenever he takes a lady to his house to see his father, he(father) always requests to take the lady’s number with the explanation that he will call them in case he is not able to get in touch with him(son).

The ladies willingly give out their numbers to his father.

But a few days after the visit the ladies start to behave strangely towards him and would later call off their relationship.

Fast forward, he got into another relationship and as usual, introduced her to his father who also did his normal thing by taking the lady’s number.

A few days later, his girlfriend informed him that his father had called her and requested that they go out on a date. He pleaded with his new girlfriend to go on a date with his father even though the lady was against it.

On the first date, he claimed his dad expressed interest in her and advised her to break up with his son because he had nothing to offer. At the end of the first day, he requested they go for another date.

When the lady informed him of all that his dad had told her on their date, he called all his ex-girlfriends who confirmed that they had been in a relationship with his father after they had visited him.

The young man devised a plan with his girlfriend to go on a second date adding that his father and girlfriend were at the venue when he stormed the place with his mother.

His father was embarrassed to see them. Since then he has been avoiding them despite all efforts to speak or engage him in a conversation.