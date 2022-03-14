- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado who happens to be the former best friend of Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to mock the latter over how her father’s funeral was organised.

According to Nana Tornado, all that Afia Schwarzenegger was trying to achieve with her father’s funeral and burial are just to compete with Mzbel who buried his father some weeks ago.

He went on to state that Afia Schwarzenegger allowed pressure from Mzbel to get into her head forcing her to do things she wasn’t supposed to do all in the name of giving her father a befitting burial.

According to him, Afia Schwarzenegger didn’t buy any cow as alleged since, knowing her, she would have prepared a video showing how the cow was killed and all that, and even some of the guests who attended the burial complained of hunger, all because she was competing with Mzbel.

Nana Tornado also revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger wanted to do more for her father during his 40-day remembering than Mzbel did, but it didn’t work out since she couldn’t live up to Mzbel’s level, despite her best efforts.

He went on to say that Afia Schwarzenennger’s mother was forced to attend the burial because she would have ignored her and not taken care of her if she hadn’t because people would talk and ask questions exactly as they did during the one-week observation.