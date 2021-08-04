type here...
Father of the young man who allegedly murdered the policewoman arrested

By Qwame Benedict
Father of the young man who allegedly murdered policewoman arrested
Sandra Asiedu
Information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com has it that the father of murdered policewoman boyfriend has been arrested by the police to assist in investigations.

The late Corporal Sandra Aseidu was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at her base in Damongo in the Savannah region.

According to what we gathered, the police suspected that he aided his son in escaping from the town.

The Obuasi Divisional Police Commander, Joseph Nyaba confirming the arrest stated that the weedicide, a rope, knife, and blade believed to have been used in killing the police constable were retrieved from the suspect’s room.

The said lover is a civilian she had been in an intimate relationship with since she assumed office at Damongo.

Meanwhile, the police in an official report on the matter said they are on a manhunt for the guy who has since gone into hiding after the crime.

“A police constable (name withheld) has been found dead at her residence at Damongo in the Savannah Region on 2nd August 2021. She was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.”

“The body has since been deposited at the West Gonga Hospital, pending investigation. Her boyfriend is highly suspected, and the police are on a manhunt for him,” the statement reads.

Source:Ghpage

