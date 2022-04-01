type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleFather caught staking bet during his daughter's wedding
Lifestyle

Father caught staking bet during his daughter’s wedding [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
father staking bet at daughter's wedding
- Advertisement -

A hilarious video of a man believed to be the father of a bride seen staking bet during his daughter’s engagement ceremony.

The man is seen scrolling through a betting App on his phone as he painstakingly runs through a list of potential winning teams to place his bet on.

The father appeared to be deeply involved in his pursuit to earn money so badly that he seemed to have totally forgotten about his environment as he sat in the middle of the elders of the family.

Watch the video below

Many people on social media have suggested the man is a sports betting addict who couldn’t wait to use up the funds he probably received from his son-in-law.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 1, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News