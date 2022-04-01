- Advertisement -

A hilarious video of a man believed to be the father of a bride seen staking bet during his daughter’s engagement ceremony.

The man is seen scrolling through a betting App on his phone as he painstakingly runs through a list of potential winning teams to place his bet on.

The father appeared to be deeply involved in his pursuit to earn money so badly that he seemed to have totally forgotten about his environment as he sat in the middle of the elders of the family.

Many people on social media have suggested the man is a sports betting addict who couldn’t wait to use up the funds he probably received from his son-in-law.