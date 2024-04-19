- Advertisement -

A father has been sentenced to eight months in prison with hard labour for stealing a 32-inch TV and two laptops.

The man identified as David Akwei age 28 explained to the court presided over by Justice Madam Nancy Adadey that he was forced to commit the act because his daughter was having a serious eye condition that needed to be treated.

Narrating the incident to the court, Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo told the court that the suspect was a resident of Oyibi and the complainant was Emmanuel Nyamadzorse, a mechanic also a resident of Oyibi.

It continued that the suspect was seen with the said items and people around believed they were stolen items and reported him to the police.

Inspector Addo also added that acting upon a tip-off, they followed up on it but the suspect upon seeing the police took to his heels to escape arrest.

With the assistance of some neighbours, the suspect was later arrested in the house of his mother and handed over to the police.

In defending himself, Akwei told the court that he was guilty but he had to do it to pay for the treatment of her daughter who needed eye treatment.

The judge handed him an 8-month sentence with hard labour.