World

FBI agents shoots and kill Trump fan who threatened to kill Joe Biden

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A man from Utah, USA, who spent years sending d£ath threats to Joe Biden has been shot dead by the FBI during a raid on his home.

Craig Robertson, 75, was gunned down on his doorstep by agents in Provo after they were alerted to his posts about the U.S. president.

On Monday, August 7, Robertson posted on Facebook: ‘I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sn!per r!fle.’

The threat was one of dozens posted on his two Facebook accounts, alongside a range of Pro-Trump messages and pictures of him posing with a range of heavy-duty w£ap0nry and tactical gear.

Other statements posted by Roberston included a threat to k!ll New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is currently prosecuting Donald Trump, by ass@ssin@ting him in a parking garage.

‘I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith &Wesson M&P 9 mm to smoke a radical f00l prosecutor that should never have been elected. BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B______!!!’’ he posted at the time

A criminal complaint against Robertson came to the attention of federal agents in March, after he posted threats against Mr Bragg on Truth Social, the social network owned by Mr Trump.

Truth Social alerted the FBI’s National Threat Operation, but when agents visited the suspect’s house, he told them that the post was a ‘dream’ and ended the conversation by saying: ‘We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant!’

Despite the visit, the threats against public officials continued almost daily, with Roberston posting on Tuesday that ‘Perhaps Utah will become famous this week as the place a sniper took out Biden the Marxist.’

FBI agents raided his home in the early hours of Wednesday August 9, just hours before Biden was due in the city for a series of speeches and visits.

Special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at Robertson’s house in Provo but ended up sh00ting and k!lling him at around 6:15 am.

‘The FBI takes all sh00ting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,’ the FBI said in a statement.

