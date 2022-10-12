- Advertisement -

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the public against the consumption of two contaminated sausage brands on the market – AIA Wudy and Pavo.

This comes after the sausage brands, produced by Agricola Tre Vali, were recalled by authorities in Italy after finding Listeria bacteria in them.

Following the recall activities ongoing in Europe and other countries, the FDA said it has also conducted a market surveillance activity and Pavo Frankfurt sausages with expiry dates of November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region.

The products have since been detained for safe disposal. So far, no AIA Wudy sausages have been found on the Ghanaian market.

In a statement, the Authority directed persons in possession of any of the brands to return them to any FDA office.

“The FDA wishes to assure the public that its surveillance teams continue to monitor the markets for any of the above-mentioned products”, the statement further added.