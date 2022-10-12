type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFDA cautions public against contaminated sausages
News

FDA cautions public against contaminated sausages

By Kweku Derrick
Food and Drugs Authority FDA
- Advertisement -

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the public against the consumption of two contaminated sausage brands on the market – AIA Wudy and Pavo.

This comes after the sausage brands, produced by Agricola Tre Vali, were recalled by authorities in Italy after finding Listeria bacteria in them.

Following the recall activities ongoing in Europe and other countries, the FDA said it has also conducted a market surveillance activity and Pavo Frankfurt sausages with expiry dates of November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region.

The products have since been detained for safe disposal. So far, no AIA Wudy sausages have been found on the Ghanaian market.

In a statement, the Authority directed persons in possession of any of the brands to return them to any FDA office.

“The FDA wishes to assure the public that its surveillance teams continue to monitor the markets for any of the above-mentioned products”, the statement further added.

    Source:GHPage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • FDA

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News