FDA recalls batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice on the market

By Kweku Derrick
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has initiated the recall of certain batches of Ceres 100% soft drink which is currently on the Ghanaian market.

This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) that the product contains a higher amount of mycotoxin-patulin, which is above the acceptable level.

In a statement dated October 15, 2021, the FDA said it has so far retrieved most of the affected batches from the market but is counting on the support of the public to retrieve the rest.

“This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold,” the FDA said in a statement.

Saturday, October 16, 2021
