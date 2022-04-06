“Feeding babies with ‘mmore koko’ get them drunk” – GHS to mothers

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Education Service has warned mothers against feeding their babies with locally-prepared maize pudding known widely as ‘mmore koko.’

Mothers have been cautioned not to serve simply this porridge; if they do, they will not need to ferment the maize, and the pudding will eventually need to be fortified.

On the sidelines of a media training for journalists organized by UNICEF, Greater Accra Regional Nutritional Officer, GHS, Faustina Vimariba Tour informed starrfm.com.gh.

Madam Tour said “…some people will give only ‘Mori Koko’ and sometimes they over ferment the ‘Mori Koko’ which is the maize porridge and it becomes alcohol.

“So, when you feed the child with it, it means that the child ends up getting drunk because it is the alcohol you have given to the child, and when the child sleeps, the child will miss the number of times that they’re supposed to feed.”

As to whether there is research to prove any long-term effects of this practice on children, she noted:

“We cannot really tell the alcohol percentage. but alcohol is not good for the brain development of the child so it has some effects. If it’s something they like, it should be fortified by adding other things to make it rich. Fortify it with groundnut paste, soya, etc

Also, it shouldn’t be very light but should be thick and friendly for the child. Three to four spoons is enough.”