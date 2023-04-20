Felicia Osei gives free show at a party as she exposes white panties in revealing dress [VIDEO]

TikTok Star and Radio Presenter Felicia Osei is trending on social media for the wrong reason this time round.

The influencer, in a viral video of her, gave a free show exposing her white panties in a revealing dress. This has got netizens talking.

Felicia Osei, an attendee at a colleague TikToker, Wesley Kesse’s 30th birthday party held in Accra took to the dance floor to exhibit her dancing skills.

Felicia’s white pants worn under her short revealing dress flashed to the camera whilst dancing happily on the dancefloor.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Brand Influencer and popular Tiktoker Wesley Kesse threw himself a birthday party yesterday 19th April 2023 and invited his fellow influencers to come and party with him.

TikTok stars including Felicia Osei, Asantewaa and others were there to celebrate Wesley Kesse.