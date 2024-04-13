Fella hangs out with new billionaire man inside a Rolls Royce and receives flowers after divorce from Medikal?

- Advertisement -

Just days ago, Medikal confirmed during an interview with 3 Music Networks that he’s no longer married to Fella Makafui.

As confirmed by Medikal, he’s now separated from Fella Makfui hence they are now co-parenting.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on 3 Music Networks, the rapper added he now considers Fella as his baby mama and no longer a wife.

However, Fella is yet to share her side of the story – And it’s believed at the appropriate time, she will spill it all.

Amidst the brouhaha, a video Fella Makafui made weeks ago while she was chilling in Dubai has resurfaced online.

In the video, Fella was seated inside a Rolls Royce with a bouquet of rose flowers beside her.

She intentionally showed the flowers in the video for a longer period and then moved the camera to herself while smartly hiding the man who was behind the steering wheel.

As alleged, Fella Makafui flew to Dubai to meet her new lover after her divorce from Medikal.

Netizens Reactions…

