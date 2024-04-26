type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFella Makafui has a perfect and sweet v@gina- Ibrah 1
Entertainment

Fella Makafui has a perfect and sweet v@gina- Ibrah 1

By Mzta Churchill
- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed billionaire, Ibrah 1 has waded into the Medi- Fella divorce issues for the first time.

Ibrah 1 claims it was a bad choice by rapper Medikal to divorce his wife and baby mama, Fella Makafui.

The young billionaire claims regardless of what Fella Makafui did, Medikal should not have divorced her.

Speaking on the part of Fella Makafui, Ibrah 1 said that Fella Makafui is very good in bed as he said, “She’s freak in the bed”.

She went ahead to add that Fella Makafui has a lovely vagina.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Ibrah 1 did not state categorically that he has had sex with the actress and mother of one before.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, April 26, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
88 ° F
88 °
88 °
65 %
3.6mph
100 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more