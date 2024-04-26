Fella Makafui has a perfect and sweet v@gina- Ibrah 1

- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed billionaire, Ibrah 1 has waded into the Medi- Fella divorce issues for the first time.

Ibrah 1 claims it was a bad choice by rapper Medikal to divorce his wife and baby mama, Fella Makafui.

The young billionaire claims regardless of what Fella Makafui did, Medikal should not have divorced her.

Speaking on the part of Fella Makafui, Ibrah 1 said that Fella Makafui is very good in bed as he said, “She’s freak in the bed”.

She went ahead to add that Fella Makafui has a lovely vagina.

Meanwhile, Ibrah 1 did not state categorically that he has had sex with the actress and mother of one before.