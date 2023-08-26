“Fella Makafui caught Medikal chopping Asantewaa” – Insider alleges (VIDEO)

Will a day go by without celebrities hosting their followers? We doubt.

We have chanced on a video that alleges the reason why Fella Makafui blocked and unfollowed controversial TikToker, Asantewaa.

According to the video sighted on the page of instagram blogger, Mari_gyataa, the actress found out that her Husband, Medikal was having an affair with Asantewaa.

It went on to allege that, Medikal, was on the regular sending money to the TikToker that didn’t seem to sit well with Fella Makafui when she found out one night.

Recall when the actress went on a ranting spree against the TikToker and blocking her afterwards? According to the insider, this was the coded reason which placed the rapper in hot soup.

Fella Makafui is alleged to have snatched Medikal from Sister Deborah so this comes as no surprise to some netizens who are already wishing for such to happen.

Watch the video below