Fella Makafui's Sister welcomes new baby
Entertainment

Fella Makafui’s Sister welcomes new baby

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Fella Makafui sister Fendy Fella welcomes baby
Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur, Fella Makafui is now a proud auntie as her sister has given birth to a beautiful baby.

Fendy Fella announced the arrival of her new bundle of joy, sharing gorgeous photos of her pre-birth as she flaunted her baby bump.

In some of the snaps that was shared online, Fella Makafui’s sister is seen cruddling her huge baby bump.

An elated Fella Makafui took to her Insta stories to congratulate her sister for making her an Aunty.

Fella Makafui, a mother of one and wife of rapper Medikal, took to the comments section of her sister’s baby bump photos on Instagram to congratulate her on her delivery.

Under one of the posts, she simply wrote “Proud Aunty”, happily taunting herself.

Source:GHPage

