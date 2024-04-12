Fella reportedly refuses to move out of Medikal’s house because part of her money was used to put up the mansion

- Advertisement -

Medikal has finally confirmed the rumours that trended on social media months ago that her marriage to Fella Makfui has hit the rocks.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on 3 Music Networks, the rapper added he now considers Fella as his baby mama and no longer a wife.

As stated by the musician, they are now co-parenting because their 4-year-marriage has come to an end

Medikal also delved into why he covered the Fella Makfui tattoo he had on his body.

Shockingly, Fella Makafui is yet to react to the divorce reports but gossip on social media alleges that they are still under the same roof.

According to blogger @Thosecalledcelebss, Fella Makafui has refused to leave the house because she contributed to financing the mansion.

As claimed by @Thosecalledcelebs, Fella Makafui has moved out of her matrimonial room and now sleeps alone.

Medikal who’s bent on taking full ownership of the property reportedly invites his friend into the house to make excessive noise just to disturb Fella Makafui.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…