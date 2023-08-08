type here...
Female soldier shoot and kills senior male colleague at a checkpoint

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A female soldier enforcing the curfew imposed by Adamawa government has killed a senior colleague at a checkpoint in Yola, the state capital.

Daily Trust reports that the female soldier simply identified as Lance Corporal Nkiru shot a captain who tried to intervene in her altercation with civilians at Fire Service Round About in the state capital.

Eyewitnesses say the female soldier had insisted that motorists retuning home during the curfew hours must turn back. Some of them had identified themselves as workers on essential duty but she stood her ground.

“Some people stopped at the check point explained themselves as workers on essential duties but the female soldier insisted they must turn back. A captain came forward to intervene. Unfortunately she had already cocked her rifle, so she just fired and killed him accidentally,” a security officer said.

The victim was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, where he was confirmed dead while the suspect was instantly arrested and whisked away by soldiers.

The female soldier has been severally accused of harassing civilians, cocking her rifle at the slightest provocation.

The state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, had imposed the curfew after hoodlums broke into government warehouse and looted several items, including palliatives meant to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy.

