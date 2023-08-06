type here...
Female teacher bags 600 years imprisonment for ‘knacking’ a 14-year-old boy

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A 74-year-old former teacher, identified as Anne N. Nelson-koch faces 600 hundred years in prison after she repeatedly playing bedroom games with a teenage boy at a private school in Wisconsin.

Nelson-Koch was convicted on 25 counts linked to the ordeal which took place in the 2016-2017 school year.

She would take the boy down to the unnamed school’s basement to ‘knack’ him. Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time and the boy was 14.

The former teacher was convicted at Monroe County Court after a jury deliberated for five hours.

Prosecutors asked that Nelson-Koch be immediately remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 27. Judge Richard Radcliffe instead granted bail with a GPS monitor ahead of the hearing.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said she faces a sentence of up to six centuries behind bars.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles, the prosecutor in the case, added: “The victim of these action is an incredibly brave young man.

He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

Skiles also praised Paul Sloan of the Tomah Police Department, who led the investigation.

“We could not have achieved this outcome without the victim’s strength and Investigator Sloan’s dedication and thorough investigation,” she said.

