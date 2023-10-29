type here...
Feminist celebrates getting married to her long term boyfriend; teases her followers

By Osei Emmanuel
A Nigerian feminist has come out to celebrate her marriage to a Nigerian surprising many including her followers.

@BohemianBoujee as referred to on X shared the good news on her Twitter account, celebrating her marriage.

This is extremely surprising given that many feminists seek to distance themselves from males due to their traditional patriarchal ideas.

However, this lovely lady has found love and happiness with a Nigerian man. A section of her followers feel let down by her as she just did the opposite of what she preached to them.

Others also used the opportunity to wish her good and success in her new home.

Check the post out below

