Festus, Son of the CEO of Kessben Group of Companies marries in a lavish ceremony

Kumasi came to a standstill yesterday Thursday 13th October 2022 as the exhibition of riches, class and wealth were on line-up at the engagement ceremony of Festus and Asomdwe Agyei.

Festus Boateng Kesse is the first son of Kessben Group of Companies Lawyer Kwabena Kesse.

The ceremony on social media is trending with the hashtag #ALoveForLife.

The lavish ceremony brought to light glitz and glamour.

In attendance at the ceremony were Osei Kwame Despite, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and a host of other rich personalities in Ghana.

TAKE A LOOK AT EXCERPTS FROM THE ENGAGEMENT CEREMONY