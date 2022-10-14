type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFestus, Son of the CEO of Kessben Group of Companies marries in...
News

Festus, Son of the CEO of Kessben Group of Companies marries in a lavish ceremony

By Mr. Tabernacle
kesben CEO son wedding
- Advertisement -

Kumasi came to a standstill yesterday Thursday 13th October 2022 as the exhibition of riches, class and wealth were on line-up at the engagement ceremony of Festus and Asomdwe Agyei.

Festus Boateng Kesse is the first son of Kessben Group of Companies Lawyer Kwabena Kesse.

The ceremony on social media is trending with the hashtag #ALoveForLife.

The lavish ceremony brought to light glitz and glamour.

In attendance at the ceremony were Osei Kwame Despite, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and a host of other rich personalities in Ghana.

TAKE A LOOK AT EXCERPTS FROM THE ENGAGEMENT CEREMONY

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, October 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News