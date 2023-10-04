FIFA announces that 2030 World Cup will be hosted in Morocco

- Advertisement -

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host the 2030 Fifa World Cup but the first three opening game will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Fifa has handed the South American trio the right to host the first three matches of the tournament to celebrate the centenary of the first World Cup, held in 1930 by Uruguay, who beat Argentina in the final.

Paraguay is home of the South American federation Conmebol, which organised the tournament.

Those three teams and their opponents will then fly to join the rest of the competition, which will be played in the main host nations of Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is expected to stage the opening ceremony and the World Cup final.

All six host nations will qualify automatically, leaving 42 further spots.

Morocco will finally become the first North African nation to host the World Cup, after failing with bids to stage previous editions in 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026. The country is due to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.