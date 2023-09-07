type here...
Entertainment
“Filling the shoes of Sarkodie”: Black Sherif Grabs BET Nomination

Which Ghanaian artist has been nominated for the BET international best flow award?

By Osei Emmanuel
Days after winning big at th Headies Awards in Los Angeles, outstanding highlife crooner, Black Sherif has earned a nomination at the 2023 BET Awards HIP Hop Edition.

The Ghanaian picked up the nomination in the Best International Flow category.

He shares the category with other international acts such as AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia) and Tasha and Tracie (Brazil).

Sarkodie was the first musician in the world to ever win the prestigious award and Ghanaians hope the young lad will take blessings from that.

The show will take place in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 3rd and will premiere on BET 10th October. We wish him all the best. 

Source:GhPage

