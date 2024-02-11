- Advertisement -

It’s been almost 60 years since the demise of Joseph Boakye Danquah popularly known as JB Danquah who happens to be a member of the Big Six.

On February 10, 2024, 58 years after his passing, the Ofori Panin Fie, led by Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, performed the last funeral rites for the late Dr. Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah.

Barima Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Dankwa I was JB Danquah’s stool name when he passed away. He was Twafohene of Okyeman.

The funeral was held at the forecourt of Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, Eastern Region, according to the funeral poster uploaded by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

After Barima Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Dankwa I passed away, the stool of Twafohene remained empty until December 16, 2023, when Katakyie Kwame Boakye Dankwa II was installed as his grandfather’s heir.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council said that on Sunday, February 4, 2024, the new Twafohene will arrange a memorial service for his predecessor in accordance with customs and traditions.

On February 10, 2024, the last funeral ceremony, or “D?teyie,” took place, during which the lifeless remains of the late Twafohene were put in state so that mourners, chiefs, queens, and royals could pay their respects.

According to the royal rites, a chief or queen may only have their last burial rites performed if a successor was enstooled to take the place of the empty black stool.

The previous year, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin had accepted an oath of allegiance from Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah, the new Twafohene.

Akyem land indigenes, traditional rulers across the nation, politicians, clergy, and other significant figures attended the last funeral rites, honouring JB Danquah’s legacy 58 years after his departure.

JB Danquah, whose real name was Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, was a well-known figure in the Ghanaian independence movement and the United Gold Coast Convention’s (UGCC) founder.