Final year SHS student hospitalized after man butchers him over GH¢5 debt
News

Final year SHS student hospitalized after man butchers him over GH¢5 debt

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
shs students suffers machete wounds
A final year Senior High School (SHS) student of the Twifu Hemang Technical Institute is battling for his life after he suffered machete wounds over a debt of GH¢5.00.

According to a publication by adomonline.com, the incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Jukwa in the Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region.

The victim, Davis Nkrumah, who had been in school for some weeks, according to reports, failed to pay the GH¢5.00 debt he owed a man only identified as Salinko.

The suspect upon receiving information that the victim had returned home for the weekend, allegedly went to his house and without any conversation or provocation, attacked him with a machete.

Screams from the victim attracted neighbours who rushed to the scene and disarmed the suspect.

According to the suspect, he had attempted to retrieve the money from the victim while he was in school, but he was not successful.

He claimed he was at a loss as to what pushed him to carry a machete along to attack the victim.

The suspect is in the custody of the Jukwa Police assisting investigations, while the victim is receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

    Source:GHPage

