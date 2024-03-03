Final year Takoradi Technical University student ends it all

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news from Takoradi confirms the death of a final-year student of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

According to reports, the student who has simply been identified as Derrick allegedly committed suicide in his private hostel at West Tanokrom a suburb of the Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipality of the Western Region.

The sad report details that Derrick hanged himself with a sponge on his ceiling fan.

Joana, one of his co-tenants told the police that; “I share a kitchen with him, I spoke to him yesterday morning and he was doing well. This morning, I went to the kitchen and realized his phone had been ringing without response.

I became alarmed and opened his door only to see his lifeless body dangling on the ceiling fan. I raised alarm that attracted other tenants to the scene, before calling the Police.”

Personnel were dispatched from the Takoradi Central Police Station to the scene.

The body has since been conveyed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue whilst the investigation continues.

Some residents in the area who visited the scene before the Police arrived are suspecting foul play.

“I have a shop just opposite the house. I heard someone had committed suicide. I went to the room, but I think there is more to it. How could someone who has hanged himself have both hands tied at the back? When I went to the room, I saw him hanging on the ceiling fan with a sponge, but the hands were tied at the back. So, I think there is more to it than we might think”, Sammy indicated.