Finally: Aisha Huang sentenced to 4 years 6 months in prison, fined GHC 48,000

By Osei Emmanuel
Aisha Huang
Chinese Illegal mining kingpin and boss lady, Aisha Huang has finally been convicted of mining offences.

Dubbed the ‘galemsey queen’, Aisha was sentenced to 4 and half years in addition to a fine of GHs48,000.

That was after the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo, found her guilty on the charge of undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation and the illegal employment of foreigners. 

She was also convicted on her own plea in the charge of entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

The Chinese national was standing trial for undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

