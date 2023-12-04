Finally: Aisha Huang sentenced to 4 years 6 months in prison, fined GHC 48,000

- Advertisement -

Chinese Illegal mining kingpin and boss lady, Aisha Huang has finally been convicted of mining offences.

Dubbed the ‘galemsey queen’, Aisha was sentenced to 4 and half years in addition to a fine of GHs48,000.

That was after the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo, found her guilty on the charge of undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation and the illegal employment of foreigners.

She was also convicted on her own plea in the charge of entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

The Chinese national was standing trial for undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.