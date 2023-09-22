type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'm the first Ghanaian to introduce bread with egg business - Oboy...
Entertainment

I’m the first Ghanaian to introduce bread with egg business – Oboy Siki

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Oboy-Siki and tea with bread and eggs
Oboy-Siki
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki is now been seen as a controversial figure because of some of the weird statements he makes in the media.

In a new submission during an interview, the veteran actor claimed to be the first person in Ghana to introduce the business of Tea with bread and egg.

According to him, in 1967 he introduced the business in Ghana after he got to know about it in the Ivory Coast and also realised it was fetching money for the people dealing in it in that country.

He stated; “I discovered Tea and Bread business in Ivory Coast and I introduced that idea to Ghana in 1967 as my business to generate money when I returned from Ivory Coast”

“When I went to Ivory Coast, I learned so many things but I became addicted to drinking tea so I decided to learn it well with the aim of establishing a tea business in Ghana”

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

“I rebranded tea business and I became a successful tea business owner in Ghana with so many branches because my tea was delicious,” he said.

“In Ivory Coast, there were two types of tea. One is tea added with bread and meat and the other one is tea added with bread and egg so I quickly came to Ghana to introduce tea added with bread and egg” Oboy Siki bragged.

“I trained so many Ghanaians and they also started tea business but because they didn’t have passion for the business, their businesses collapsed from 1967 till date, my tea business is still booming because it has become a family business”

“In the 1980s I became the National President of Tea Business Association in Ghana because they realized I was a successful tea business owner but currently I’m the founder of Tea Business Association in Ghana. Any region I will visit today, I can go to any tea business owner who is a member of the association for free tea because they all know I’m their founder”

“I can’t survive just a day without tea because I have become addicted to taking tea. I can take tea 3 times a day. Even if I take any heavy food like Fufu, Banku and others, I can’t sleep if I don’t take tea that day”, he revealed.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, September 22, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways