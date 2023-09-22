- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki is now been seen as a controversial figure because of some of the weird statements he makes in the media.

In a new submission during an interview, the veteran actor claimed to be the first person in Ghana to introduce the business of Tea with bread and egg.

According to him, in 1967 he introduced the business in Ghana after he got to know about it in the Ivory Coast and also realised it was fetching money for the people dealing in it in that country.

He stated; “I discovered Tea and Bread business in Ivory Coast and I introduced that idea to Ghana in 1967 as my business to generate money when I returned from Ivory Coast”

“When I went to Ivory Coast, I learned so many things but I became addicted to drinking tea so I decided to learn it well with the aim of establishing a tea business in Ghana”

“I rebranded tea business and I became a successful tea business owner in Ghana with so many branches because my tea was delicious,” he said.

“In Ivory Coast, there were two types of tea. One is tea added with bread and meat and the other one is tea added with bread and egg so I quickly came to Ghana to introduce tea added with bread and egg” Oboy Siki bragged.

“I trained so many Ghanaians and they also started tea business but because they didn’t have passion for the business, their businesses collapsed from 1967 till date, my tea business is still booming because it has become a family business”

“In the 1980s I became the National President of Tea Business Association in Ghana because they realized I was a successful tea business owner but currently I’m the founder of Tea Business Association in Ghana. Any region I will visit today, I can go to any tea business owner who is a member of the association for free tea because they all know I’m their founder”

“I can’t survive just a day without tea because I have become addicted to taking tea. I can take tea 3 times a day. Even if I take any heavy food like Fufu, Banku and others, I can’t sleep if I don’t take tea that day”, he revealed.