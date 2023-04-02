First NO MAKEUP PHOTO & VIDEO of Actor Harold’s Wife causes stir

Ghanaian Actor Harold and his wife Irene dominated headlines yesterday after videos and photos surfaced online from their marriage ceremony.

Irene who donned a beautiful Kente gown for her big day was unfortunately called out for her bad choice of hair.

The hair kinda spoiled the beauty she was to appear with as it made her look more male by exposing her big nose.

This has landed her in a pool of a mess as netizens have channelled their energy in trolling and mocking her.

Only God knows what the wife of Ghanaian Actor Harold is going through at this moment she’s trending on for the wrong reasons.

Commentaries on social media by these people have it that Harold is too fine and fresh a man to settle for his wife who barely matches up to the beauty they anticipated.

In the heat of the trolling comes a no-make video of Irene. The video has since caused a stir online as netizens have shared their thoughts on the video.

They say she looks beautiful without makeup and would have preferred her to have done the wedding without any touch of makeup cos that coupled with the hair made her appear ugly.