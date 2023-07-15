First Photos & Videos From Adom TV Presenter Tima Kumkum’s White Wedding Trends Online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Adom TV/FM presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has walked down the aisle once again after her first marriage hit the rocks in 2014.

The 35-year-old media personality got engaged with her heartthrob, Dominic Duodu, in a low-key colourful traditional ceremony Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The wedding ceremony which was strictly by invitation took place at a private venue at Oda in the Eastern Region.

Tima looked ravishing in a green corseted gown that was beautifully blended with and orange colours of her bridesmaids’ costume.

She beamed with contiguous smiles as her beautiful and energetic bridesmaids showed their unflinching support.

The event was almost marred by the rains that subtly showered blessings on the couple as they begin their union and a blissful journey ahead.

Tima’s white wedding is ongoing today, July 15 2023. From the first videos obtained, walked down the aisle with her cheerful-looking father who was full of smiles.

In another video that has surfaced on social media, Tima was spotted in loved-up moments with her husband as they posed for some pictures.

Other scenes at the church auditorium showed the groomsmen seated and rocking identical political suits. They all looked classy and smart.

