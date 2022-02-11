type here...
GhPageNewsFive dead in multiple vehicular accident on Suhum road
News

Five dead in multiple vehicular accident on Suhum road

By Kweku Derrick
accident
- Advertisement -

Two separate accidents involving multiple vehicles on the Koforidua to Suhum highway in the Eastern region has claimed the lives of five persons with dozens injured.

The two fatal accidents which occurred within minutes interval involved six (6) vehicles including three commercial vehicles, two private cars and a Truck.

Personnel from Ghana Police Service and Ghana National service were at the scene to convey the injured to the hospital.

Bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The cause of the accidents is yet to be established.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 11, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News