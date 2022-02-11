Five dead in multiple vehicular accident on Suhum road

- Advertisement -

Two separate accidents involving multiple vehicles on the Koforidua to Suhum highway in the Eastern region has claimed the lives of five persons with dozens injured.

The two fatal accidents which occurred within minutes interval involved six (6) vehicles including three commercial vehicles, two private cars and a Truck.

Personnel from Ghana Police Service and Ghana National service were at the scene to convey the injured to the hospital.

Bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The cause of the accidents is yet to be established.