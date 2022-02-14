type here...
News

FixTheCountry convener charged with treason, remanded for 2 weeks as he vows not to eat until release

By Albert
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener of #FixTheCountry, has been charged with treason after making comments on social media that were seen as a coup threat.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was remanded in police detention until February 28 by the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was apprehended on his return to the United States from the United Kingdom on Friday, February 11.

According to a police statement, his detention was prompted by a comment he made on social media channels to the effect that if the contentious Electronic Transfer Levy, often known as E-levy, is voted into law, he would launch a coup.

During a court hearing today, the suspect’s lawyer, Akoto Ampaw, requested that the court grant him bail, but the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, objected and requested that he be remanded due to the seriousness of the case.

He has also vowed not to eat as he is on a hunger strike in cells. Three days into his arrest, he has not eaten anything.

