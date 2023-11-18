FixTheCountry movement: Barker-Vormawor announces his resignation

- Advertisement -

In a significant development, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the prominent convener of the widely recognized #FixTheCountry movement, has formally announced his resignation from the group. This revelation comes as Barker-Vormawor deems it time for a new wave of leadership to take the reins.

Taking to his social media platforms on Friday, November 17, 2023, Barker-Vormawor shared his decision, expressing the belief that he has served his country diligently through his activism. However, he believes it’s now imperative for fresh faces to assume leadership roles and propel the #FixTheCountry movement forward.

In his statement, he emphasized the necessity for a proper transition within the movement, envisioning a renewal with new individuals who are not directly connected to the current leadership. Barker-Vormawor sees this as a crucial phase for the movement’s evolution.

Reflecting on his tumultuous journey as the leader of #FixTheCountry, Barker-Vormawor recounted the challenges he faced at the hands of Ghanaian law enforcement authorities. He highlighted the toll on his personal life, education, and finances, including a series of arrests, jail time, a seized passport, and a travel ban. His pursuit of a PhD at Cambridge faced interruptions, and he faced cyberbullying and surveillance, among other adversities.

Notably, Barker-Vormawor gained widespread recognition following his arrest in February 2022 related to a Facebook post deemed treasonous by the government.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Facing a trial for treason felony, he continued to lead impactful demonstrations, notably the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, addressing economic hardships, corruption, and joblessness.

His dedication extended to pro bono legal representation for less privileged Ghanaians, exemplifying a commitment to justice. Despite his resignation, Barker-Vormawor’s influence endures, notably with his recent initiative to fund pro bono legal representation receiving support from well-meaning Ghanaians.

This announcement has triggered a multitude of reactions, with many expressing disappointment at the departure of a leader who, despite facing immense challenges, championed causes that resonated with a significant segment of the Ghanaian population.