Flashback Friday: Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is my role model – Shatta Wale reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In the wake of all the brouhaha surrounding Shatta Wale and his recent rants targeted at business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, we take a trip down memory lane to witness what he said about him years ago.

Shatta Wale in a recent video sighted on the verified instagram page of GhPage dished out insults to Kwame Despite and Fada Dickson in his bid to vent his anger on Kwasi Aboagye who claiming Shatta Wale wasn’t paid £80,000 at the Ghana Music Award-UK.

But Shatta Wale in 2018 released a song titled ‘Testimony’ where in a line she claimed Kwame Despite was his role model.

According to the Oxford dictionary, a role model is “a person looked to by others as an example to be imitated” so baffles fans who heard Shatta Wale call such a personality a fool for now valid reason.

Shatta Wale is known to have grown his relevance on controversies and happenings such as these no longer surprises music lovers and fans but other sections fear for him for his desire in burning bridges and not holding himself accountable for his actions.

Listen to Testimony below

