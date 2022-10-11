- Advertisement -

Musician Flowking Stone has shared an exciting update about the health of his brother Kunta Kinte who suffered a stroke some years ago.

The duo formed the group Bradez and released multiple hits in the early 2000s at the peak of their career, but they were forced to split up and pursue solo careers after one half was incapacitated.

Speaking on the health of his brother in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Flowking Stone, revealed that his Kunta is doing a lot better now.

He noted that it took series of interventions, adding that his situation “was not a joke”.

According to him, “Kunta’s illness affected not just our singing career, but his holistic well-being,” adding that his brother “lost some part of his memory, writing skills and others.”

Flowking Stone said “We wanted him to go at his own pace and not rush him to come back. We didn’t want the situation where he would be in an interview and cannot articulate properly,” he told the host Andy Dosty.

Commenting on the future of the Bradez brand, Flowking Stone said the music duo will bounce back and they would test the waters by releasing remixes of their hit songs.