Focus On Your Goat Business, Music Is Not For You- AY Poyoo Advised

The former GOAT of Ghanaian music, AY Poyoo is in the news again, trending for the wrong reason.

In a viral self-recorded video, AY Poyoo said that apart from getting fame, he made close to nothing as a musician.

Unlike Dancehall enigma Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy among others, AY Poyoo claims after 3 years of doing music as a full-time job, he has not been able to purchase a car, nor has he been able to make any property from the music he does.

AY Poyoo shockingly disclosed that the highest money he has earned as a musician for 3 years is 100 dollars.

Reacting to this, social media users have advised AY Poyoo to stop doing music and venture into a different profitable business.

Netizens suggested that instead of the young musician, wasting his time, energy, and money in the music business, he should rather invest in his goat business.

Others also opined that as strong as AY Poyoo is, he should venture into farming because they are hopeful the musician will make more money from farming than music.

Nana Yaw Oduro Mensah: He should concentrate on his goat business. Rearing of the goat is a good business.

Marvin M. Taylor: Maybe music is not his calling, farming can make him successful.

Alexander Asante: He should focus on Yam farming

Meanwhile, AY Poyoo is yet to respond to comments from social media users.