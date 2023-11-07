- Advertisement -

Former Blackstar skipper Asamoah Gyan after all the brouhaha surrounding his marriage to his ex-wife Gifty has revealed his next line of action.

Following this past ‘bad’ experience from Asamoah Gyan and his wife, netizens have questioned if he will tie the knot again just like former footballer Odartey Lamptey.

In an exclusive interview after his marriage annulment by the court, Asamoah Gyan was questioned if he was going to get married again and he responded that he was focusing on his kids.

According to him, now that his marriage is over he is now focused on his kids with his ex-wife Gifty stating that the kids are now his worry because they are important to him.

“The reason why we went to the court was that I annulled the marriage and my wish has been granted because the things I unravelled were the truth,” he said

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He further stated that his children were “the most important thing. I am very, very happy with my life, I am a family man, my children like and love me and I also love and like all of them and so that is where my focus is.”

After falling in love and getting married in 2013, Gyan and Gifty’s marriage was irreversibly ruined, which resulted in an extremely acrimonious split.

When Gyan filed for divorce in the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018, the couple’s marriage made headlines.

At that point, the former Black Stars captain began to question the authenticity of his three children, so he asked for each of them to have a DNA paternity test done in order to get the truth.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the court ultimately decided that Gyan was the biological father of all three of her children, ending a five-year legal battle.