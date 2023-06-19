Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The Conversation is still on. Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson are trending at Number 1 across social media platforms.

The one-time lovers have garnered attention after Actress and Movie producer Yvonne Nelson publicly revealed for the first time that she committed an abortion in 2010 after she got pregnant for Sarkodie.

The award-winning actress and movie producer made this revelation in her newly launched book titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she was forced to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper insisted that he wasn’t ready to settle down with her because he had another lover.

As of that time, the rapper was based in Tema Community 8 and his success wasn’t guaranteed then because he was still an up-and-coming musician.

Sarkodie has been called out and blasted on social media for not taking responsibility for the pregnancy and asking the Actress to abort it.

Well, in the wake of this a snippet of one of Sarkodie’s songs during his rising days as a musician has surfaced.

In the song, Sarkodie confirmed that he indeed asked Yvonne Nelson to abort the pregnancy, praising her that Yvonne didn’t take a dime from him to terminate the pregnancy.

In another post sighted on the Official Instagram Handle of the Tema-based award-winning Rapper, Sarkodie, he shared a video of himself outside pulling up in a Lamborghini with colleagues.

But the caption has caught the attention. The caption reads, “Follow My Lead”. This statement has raised eyebrows as many are wondering if Sarkodie is trying to make a bold statement that he is proud of what he did to Yvonne Nelson years ago.

READ HERE: Sarkodie speaks; confirms he impregnated Yvonne Nelson and asked her to abort