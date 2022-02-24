- Advertisement -

Social media users have been left scandalised by a video that secretly captures the gross act of a food vendor putting the health of customers at risk.

In this video circulating on the internet, the unidentified food vendor is brazenly seen in a posture that appears to show him urinating in a plastic cup meant to scoop up water.

The man demonstrably relegated the ethics of culinary service to the background as he urinated into the cup and pretended he took water from the bucket to throw away.

He then proceeded to leave the cup hanging on edge of the bucket and didn’t even wash the cup properly to assume a clean status.

The action of the food vendor calls for reprimand but it is not clear whether the eagle-eyed whistle-blower who filmed him in the act took any step further.

Watch the video below