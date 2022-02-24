type here...
GhPageLifestyleFood vendor captured urinating into a cup he uses to scoop water...
Lifestyle

Food vendor captured urinating into a cup he uses to scoop water for customers [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
food vendor urinating in a cup
- Advertisement -

Social media users have been left scandalised by a video that secretly captures the gross act of a food vendor putting the health of customers at risk.

In this video circulating on the internet, the unidentified food vendor is brazenly seen in a posture that appears to show him urinating in a plastic cup meant to scoop up water.

The man demonstrably relegated the ethics of culinary service to the background as he urinated into the cup and pretended he took water from the bucket to throw away.

He then proceeded to leave the cup hanging on edge of the bucket and didn’t even wash the cup properly to assume a clean status.

The action of the food vendor calls for reprimand but it is not clear whether the eagle-eyed whistle-blower who filmed him in the act took any step further.

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 24, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84 ° F
    84 °
    84 °
    70 %
    2mph
    15 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News