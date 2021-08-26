Food vendor filmed washing vegetables with chemical soap to sell to customers

- Advertisement -

The world has reached a point where people are just insensitive. They will do anything for the paper(money)to the detriment of others.

We hear and see stories of some of the bad things people do to others just because of money.

GHPage have chanced on a video fast going viral online that captures an old woman (probably a food vendor) washing salad leaves, carrots and other vegetables with a soap locally called ‘Azumah Blows’

The yet-to-be-identified vendor instead of using salty water to wash off the dirt on the vegetables opted to use soap which she will later sell to customers for consumption.

Is she not aware of the health implications of what she’s doing? or she might be ignorant of the fact that washing vegetables or any other victuals with soap poses a serious health risk to the consumer?.

The video after it surfaced on the internet has received massive condemnation as netizens have bared their teeth at the woman in the video over her wicked act.

Watch the video below;