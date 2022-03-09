type here...
Footage of midnight highway robbery caught on CCTV drops online [Watch]

By Kweku Derrick
A chilling video that gives an account of a highway robbery that took place at night in an undisclosed location has surfaced on the internet.

The fast trending video captures a gang of men numbering about seven emerging from their hideout in a nearby bush and ambushed cars caught up at the traffic light.

The helpless commuters were left at the mercy of their attackers who robbed them of their possessions.

The robbers fled the scene after the swift operation which lasted less than 2 minutes.

It is not yet known where the incident took place.

Watch the video below.

