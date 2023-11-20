type here...
GhPageSportsFootball fans beg Blackstars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup
Sports

Football fans beg Blackstars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Blackstars and fan
Blackstars
The Ghana Blackstars will tomorrow face Comoros for their second encounter in the qualification matches for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be staged in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Many football fans are eager to see the Blackstars qualify for the World Cup just because of one thing.

According to some supporters, the Blackstars qualifying is the easiest way for them to immigrate to their dream country which is the United States.

This was confirmed by one supporter who held a placard at Kumasi Sports Stadium last Friday during the encounter with Madagascar that ended 1 nil in favour of the Blackstars.

The placard reads, “You win our Visa approval to the US”.

Check the photo below:

The USA, Mexico, and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup. Madagascar, Comoros, Mali, the Central African Republic (CAR), and Chad make up Ghana’s qualifying group.

Ahead of their second group match against Comoros on Tuesday, the Black Stars are currently tied for first place in the group with three points each, behind Mali and Comoros.

Source:GhPage

