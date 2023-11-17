- Advertisement -

It’s been barely a week since the sudden demise of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena who died on the field of play due to the failure of his heart.

As football lovers are yet to come to terms with the death of Raphael Dwamena, another footballer has also kicked the bucket in the person of Zimbabwen goalie George Chigova.

A popular Nigerian preacher identified as David Uche is currently being bashed on social media following his encounter with Supersports United goalkeeper George Chigova.

Chigova has been out of active football since July 2023 after he collapsed during a training session with his South African-based club.

He attended the South African branch of Prophet David Uche’s church and during the prophecy time, he was called forward by the preacher who inquired from him why his contract hadn’t been extended.

The player in response told him the process for the renewal of the contract was delayed because the team discovered that he had a heart condition.

He added that his heart was weak and irregular hence the delay in renewing his contract.

But as usual of any pastor or prophet, Uche David assured him that everything was okay with him and that it was his thought that was playing with him.

Prophet Uche added that the diagnosis from the doctors was people trying to make sure he doesn’t renew his contract with the team.

Fast forward, Chigova died in his sleep on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, a few days after his visit to the church.

According to his wife who found him lifeless, the footballer earlier in the day had woke up to walk around his house only to go back to his sleep. But after hours of sleeping, she thought it wise to wake him up only to realize he was dead.