A Thai footballer has had his contract terminated by his club in Bangkok after unleashing a devastating elbow strike on an opponent during a football game.

Aitsaret Noichaiboon was caught on camera attacking North Bangkok University’s Supasan Ruangsuphanimit in the dying minutes of the game in a third division match.

Anger set in after Ruangsuphanimit cheekily clipped the heels of Noichaiboon as he went after the ball when it had gone out for a throw-in.

Noichaiboon then turned and chased after his opponent before hitting him in the face with a heavy force that set him to the ground.

That’s a shocking assault. Hopefully, a lengthy ban to come for this thug pic.twitter.com/c18XnK1MvW — Paulmurphy (@PaulmurphyBKK) March 13, 2022

The footballer-turned-UFC fighter was immediately sent off by the referee while a medical team rushed to Ruangsuphanimit’s aid.

In a statement, his club said: ‘Bangkok FC would like to take a stand and not support the action. The club has cancelled the contract of the player.

It added, “the club would like to express our condolences for the incident and will do everything possible to stop this happening again.”

The opponent team said Ruangsuphanimit “has undergone a physical examination at Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital after player No 6 of the Bangkok FC club intentionally attacked his face.”

Adding: “After seeing a doctor they found that the upper lip area has a severe wound. The doctor therefore sewed a total of 24 stitches to cover the wound.

“The club will provide care and responsibility.”