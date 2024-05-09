I have not forced anyone to like what I am doing- Safo Newman

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Safo Newman has finally responded to critics.

For the past few weeks, the “Akokoa” hitmaker has been trending across social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

His appearance in public scenes, how he talks, and how he acts in public among others were concerns people raised on social media platforms, especially X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking with Code Micky on Code Micky TV, Safo Newman has rubbished all suggestions and concerns by Ghanaians.

This was what transpired between Safo Newman and the host of the show, Code Micky during the interview;

Code Micky” Many people have suggested that you become a songwriter. So that you will write the song for someone to sing. Have you seen such comments on social media?

Safo Newman: Yes, I have seen numerous comments. Everyone has their dream. And when I was having my dream, you were not there. I have been doing this for years so my direction is to sing. When I was dreaming, you were not there. I have not forced anyone to like what I am doing.