Actress and video vixen Efia Odo has revealed that she has no time to love but is rather interested in the money she would be getting in the relationship.

According to Efia Odo in a post on Twitter, she is now done with Love and now prefers money in place of love.

She posted: “Fuck love gimme paper”

The comment from the actress has shocked many looking at the fact that few days ago she was ranting on social media claiming actress Victoria Lebene tried to hook her up with a big man.

According to her, Lebene has been sleeping with big men and because of that she tried to link her up with a man who promised to pay her $2000 for a night stand.

She went ahead to say that some even promised to pay her $10,000 but she turned them down.

Her post on social media got some comments from her followers who bashed her for saying she now prefers money over love.

Read some comments below:

@Believe46510486: “And u claiming u rejected 5 to 10K for hookup… Apiiit))))))..

My dear, u can’t deceive Ghanaians oo. Now u have exposed ursef bia”

@marfoboniface: “Double standard you rejected $5K – $10K for hookup bcs you don’t sell puss now “Fuck love gimme paper” eiiii Efia yi wo dross

@Efiaodo1 wo dwa wanum Oooo”

@tom2banks: “I will only give you paper when we are in love or else straight buying pussy not my aim”

@Aqualif04116185: “Fact, unless u on d job shit. Love is real, people around d world has gotten pure heart. Don’t be carried away by ur past experiences, live life, live loved”

@DrAmoakohene: “Don’t come back one day and tell us that you have seen Christ bla bla bla like Moesha is doing. You mislead young people into wrong practices and come to us again with stories.”